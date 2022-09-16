Friday, September 16, 2022 | Back issues
Winner winner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island federal judge found in favor of the world’s largest gambling and lottery services company, which sought a judgment declaring that the Wire Act applies only to bets related to sporting events or contests and not to such gaming activities as the firm’s, which may take place via the internet or across state lines.

/ September 16, 2022

Read the ruling here.

