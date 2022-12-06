Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Win for food couriers

BOSTON — The First Circuit upheld a federal court’s determination that meal delivery service couriers are not exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act because they are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce.

/ December 5, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...