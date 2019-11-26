Wildfire Burning in California Coastal Mountains Grows

(CN) – A late November wildfire fanned by gusty winds spread through Los Padres National Forest north of the coastal city of Santa Barbara, California, overnight, growing to 4,100 acres by Tuesday morning with no containment.

The Cave Fire was first reported around 4 p.m. Monday and quickly spread due to 40 mph winds Monday night into Tuesday morning. The winds carried the blaze about four miles toward the San Marcos Foothills Preserve, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire along Highway 154 north of the cities Goleta and Santa Barbara. They’re about to get help from Mother Nature, however, with a strong storm baring down on the Golden State expected to arrive in the area by Tuesday night.

But rain across the burn scar could also cause debris and mud to slide onto the highway, emergency officials warned.

The Painted Cave community in the unincorporated part of Santa Barbara County near a state historic park with the same name has been given evacuation orders, according to fire officials. The order affects up to 6,300 people and over 2,000 structures.

The Chumash Painted Cave State Historic Park is reported to be unharmed at this time. a California State Parks ranger said.

Parts of southern Santa Barbara County have lost power due to the fire, which coincided with a planned power shutoff by the utility company.

This is a developing story.