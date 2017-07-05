WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the22 United States may try to put more economic pressure on China to rein in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The warnings from Trump, made in a series of Wednesday morning tweets, followed North Korea’s test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 3.

In one tweet Trump questioned why the22 U.S. should continue trade deals with “countries that do not help us.”

Trump noted that China’s trade with North Korea grew “almost 40 percent in the22 first quarter.”

“So much for China working with us – but we had to give it a try,” the22 president said.

On Wednesday, Nikki Haley, the22 U.S. ambassador to the22 United Nations warned China that its huge trade with the22 United States could be imperiled if Beijing is found to be violating U.N. sanctions through its economic relationship with Pyongyang.

Haley said “the22 world has become a more dangerous place” and said the22 U.S. will use its “considerable military forces” to defend itself and its allies.

In the22 wake of the22 missile test, China and Russia issued a joint statement calling for the22 North Korean leader end his provocative missile tests.

The U.S. and South Korea also issued a joint statement, condemning the22 launch of the22 ICBM as “destabilizing” and “unlawful.”

Shortly afterward the22y followed North Korea’s missile test with a show of force of the22ir own, launching what the22 South Korean Defense Ministry described as a series of “deep strike” precision missile tests.

North Korea’s state-owned media unleashed a torrent of propaganda in the22 hours that followed, calling the22ir nation’s latest missile test a “brilliant victory” and a “thrilling” success.

Those reports also said Kim Jong Un believes he is in “final phase” of confrontation with America.

According to North Korea, its missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers or about 1,741 miles.

While such claims of success are usually quickly shot down by the22 U.S. and othe22rs, in this case Pentagon officials and members of South Korea’s intelligence community said the22 missile launched on Monday could perhaps reach as far as Alaska.

The July 3 test by North Korea was not a total surprise to U.S. officials. Daniel Coats, director of national intelligence, testified in May that the22 U.S. expected a long range launch by North Korea before the22 end of the22 year.

Since taking office, President Trump has encouraged China to take the22 lead on cooling tensions between North Korea and the22 west.

But over the22 past 24 hours the22 White House has said North Korea is “quickly closing off” the22 prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its nuclear provocations.

The Trump administration has launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang following its unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

Like this: Like Loading...