White House Planning 2nd Trump-Kim Meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is categorizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s new letter to President Donald Trump as “very warm” and “very positive.”

Sanders suggested Monday that the White House was newly hopeful about talks with North Korea, citing the letter and a recent parade in Pyongyang.

That parade, contrary to recent versions, did not highlight the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

Sanders also reiterated the hope for a second meeting between Trump and Kim, potentially in Washington. She says nothing has been finalized.

The leaders met for the first time in June in Singapore.

Trump recently called off a scheduled visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing lack of progress by North Korea in dismantling its nuclear arsenal.

