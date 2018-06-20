White House Drafting Order to Stop Migrant Family Separations

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon that he will “sign something” soon that could potentially end the separation of families at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Associated Press reported that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has spent the last 24 hours drafting an executive order for Trump that could end the controversial separation practice.

“We want to solve this immigration problem,” Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday, adding that the previously scheduled annual picnic for lawmakers was cancelled since it didn’t “feel right” to hold the event, Trump said.

“We’re looking to keep families together. Very important. We’re going to be signing an executive order,” he said. “We are also going to count on Congress, obviously, but we are signing an executive order in a little while. We’re going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don’t stand for and that we don’t want.”

But even as he signaled a change in course is coming on the separation of migrant families, the president said his stance on border security and illegal immigration remains unchanged.

“So I’m going to be signing an executive order in a little while before I go to Minnesota but, at the same time, I think you have to understand, we’re keeping families together but we have to keep our borders strong. We will be overrun with crime and with people that should not be in our country,” he said.

Nielsen’s proposed draft reportedly features language that would stop the separation while also instructing the Department of Defense to house families since many immigration detention centers are at full capacity already.

Mounting outcry from human rights organizations, amnesty groups, lawmakers and the public coupled with an abundance of news reports broadcasting images of migrant children crying or at times, pressed dozens to single cage, prefaced the development Wednesday.

The president derided Democrats Wednesday morning on Twitter, repeating his criticism from the last week as he suggested Congress is to blame for the separations at the border, in particular the Democratic party.

“It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!”

The president has also slammed the media on Wednesday morning for their coverage of much-decried activity by immigration officials on the border.

“The Fake News is not mentioning the safety and security of our Country when talking about illegal immigration,” he tweeted. “Our immigration laws are the weakest and worst anywhere in the world, and the Dems will do anything not to change them & to obstruct want open borders which means crime!”

This story is developing.

