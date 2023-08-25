Friday, August 25, 2023
Whale habitat vs. oil lease

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The federal government illegally cut the acreage of a proposed oil and gas lease at the last minute to enlarge protected areas for the Rice's whale, Chevron and the state argue. There are about 50-100 Rice's whales in the world.

/ August 25, 2023

