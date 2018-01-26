Weinstein Assistant Details Erection Injections and Other Horrors

MANHATTAN (CN) – Harvey Weinstein’s dirty laundry, but more specifically his used condoms, were laid bare Thursday in a federal complaint from the disgraced Hollywood producer’s former personal assistant.

In just 11 pages, the lawsuit by 31-year-old Sandeep Rehal offers a detailed account of what she calls “Weinstein’s depraved abuses of power.”

Though Rehal resides in California, her work for Weinstein from 2013 to 2015 was done out of the producer’s New York office. Rehal filed her suit in Manhattan, represented by the New York firm Eisenberg & Schnell and the Genie Harrison Law Firm of Los Angeles.

Apart from allegations of unwelcome touching and sexist language, the claim that Weinstein had Rehal regularly “assist” in his sex life is a focal point.

Roughly three times a week, when Weinstein was in New York, Rehal had to clean up semen on the couch in his office, according to the complaint.

She says she picked up his used condoms, too, and had to keep his supply of Caverject shots for erectile dysfunction fully stocked at all times.

Rehal says the job required her “to be involved in and aware of the preparations for, and clean up after, Harvey Weinstein’s extremely prolific sexual encounters.”

For “one of his sexual liaisons,” the complaint states, Weinstein had Rehal obtain and set up an apartment close to the office.

Rehal says she had to stock the apartment with lingerie and buy gifts for other women — a group Rehal was allegedly forced to keep track of by putting asterisks next to their names in Weinstein’s list of contacts.

While some of Rehal’s work involved mundane tasks like helping with email and shopping, even these had a sinister element, according to the complaint.

Rehal describes getting Weinstein clean underwear and says that, “on an almost weekly basis, she was required to take dictation of emails from him while he was naked.”

When she wasn’t “catering to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual appetites and activities,” Rehal says she was otherwise “catering to his demeaning and often abusive family members.”

Publicists for the producer at Sitrick and Company said in an email that Weinstein categorically denies Rehal’s claims, and that his attorneys will prove that they are untrue “in the appropriate legal forum.”

“The evidence will show these claims, for money, are in the realm of a science fiction movie,” they said in a statement.

Weinstein was fired by his eponymous production company — which he ran with his brother, Robert — in October 2017 after an explosive harassment report in The New York Times opened the floodgates to dozens of similar allegations.

Rehal wants damages from both brothers, saying Robert and a human-resources official at the production company turned a blind eye to the harassment.

Representatives for the Weinstein Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the complaint, which has been assigned U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman.

Weinstein’s Miramax subsidiary was previously synonymous with the new wave of independent Hollywood films in the 1990s that introduced filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh, Kevin Smith and Anthony Minghella to mainstream audiences. The company is reportedly considering a name change to move away from the now-toxic Weinstein association.

