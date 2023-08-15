Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Water wars: Mexico conference denounces plunder of resources from Indigenous communities

As Mexico faces its worst water crisis in decades, Indigenous communities have organized to fight back against what they call an exploitative system that has looted and contaminated their ancestral lands.

/ August 15, 2023
San Gregorio Atlapulco resident Juan Galicia speaks to a crowd of around 600 during the opening session of the third biannual National Assembly for Water and Life, held in Xochimilco, Mexico City, on Aug. 12, 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

MEXICO CITY (CN) — On Aug. 1, 20-year-old Lorenzo Froylán de la Cruz was forcibly disappeared in his hometown of Santa María Ostula, in the southern Mexican state of Michoacán, where he served on the town’s communal guard. His remains were found 10 days later.

His death was yet another in what water activists denounced as a “war of extermination” against Mexico’s Indigenous peoples and the resources on their ancestral lands at a press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday.

The conference was held to announce the conclusions and plans of action developed at the third biannual National Assembly for Water and Life, which took place on Aug. 12 and 13 in San Gregorio Atlapulco, in the historic Mexico City borough of Xochimilco.

This war “is taking place on our territories, especially ... against the Zapatista communities,” said activist Eduardo García, referring to the insurgents in the southern state of Chiapas who have opposed Mexico’s government since the mid-1990s. 

He added that the war is being “developed and systematized” by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “in order to guarantee and safeguard the interests of big capital and the narco-state.”

López Obrador’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Mexican National Guard troops fill a street in downtown Mexico City while waiting to participate in the country's annual Independence Day military parade on Sep. 16, 2022. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Such disapproval of López Obrador's security policy was expressed by several attendees at the assembly over the weekend. The president has been criticized for his advancement and expansion of a growing wave of militarization in Mexico during the 21st century. 

In May, Zapatista communities alerted that “Chiapas is on the verge of civil war” in a statement signed by over 1,300 sympathizers and celebrity leaders, such as Mexican actor Diego Luna and American intellectual Noam Chomsky. The group held that López Obrador is either actively or passively complicit in the conflict. 

Over 830 people attended the weekend’s assembly, representing more than 200 grassroots Indigenous and environmental organizations and 21 Mexican states. They contend that Mexico’s worsening water crisis is the result of a rapacious capitalist system backed by lopsided policy and intensifying violence.

“Organized crime and paramilitary groups systematically collaborate with the armed forces, the National Guard and state and municipal police, to the point where we can no longer understand them as distinct phenomena, but rather as codependent pieces,” said García, “[the] muscles and ligaments of the weaponized arm of the capitalist narco-state.”

Activists with the third biannual National Assembly for Water and Life chant to close out a press conference in which they presented the event's conclusions and proposals on Aug. 15, 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Started in August 2022, the biannual conference serves a space for people from across Mexico to share stories of what they say is the plundering of humanity’s most vital resource by a capitalist system fueled by racism, violence and greed.

That first assembly came in the wake of a series of events that epitomize why organizers and attendees say they are responding to a war being waged against the people of Mexico and across the globe. 

In August 2021, activists in Juan C. Bonilla, Puebla, occupied a bottled water plant operated by Bonafont, a company owned by multinational food conglomerate Danone, known as Dannon in the United States. The plant began bottling in 1996 and reportedly extracted almost half a million gallons a day from the local aquifer. 

Residents blamed dwindling water levels in nearby wells and streams, as well as a sinkhole that grew to over 400 feet in diameter in the months before the plant’s occupation, on this extraction.

The occupiers damaged the 426-foot well and turned the plant into a type of cultural center they called Altepelmecalli, which means the People’s House in Nahuatl. In February 2022, they were removed from the plant during a nighttime operation that included the deployment of state police officers, riot police and National Guard soldiers. 

The Mexican flag waves in front of the head offices of the National Water Commission, Conagua, in Mexico City. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Bonafont referred Courthouse News to a statement issued after the eviction that called the operation the “application of the rule of law” that complied with the concession awarded the company by the National Water Commission, Conagua. 

The activists invited the company and Conagua to attend a dialogue on the day they took the plant, but Bonafont said in its statement that the occupation was carried out “without any legal basis and without mediating any communication or effort of communication or dialogue to address this situation.”

“Times haven’t changed much, now the strongmen landowners are large transnational businessmen,” the announcement of the first assembly read. “Such is the case of Danone-Bonafont, which, with the support of bad governments at all levels and corrupt institutions like Conagua, is allowed to carry out the dispossession and theft of our life, our water and our territories.”

A spokesperson for Conagua told Courthouse News that the assembly’s claims are “incorrect” and that “the commission’s actions adhere to the National Water Law and work to extend water to all, especially vulnerable groups.”

The colorful canoes known as "trajineras" await crowds of customers for a nighttime presentation of the legend of La Llorona at Mexico City's Xochimilco canals on Nov. 2, 2021. The canals are one of the capital's biggest tourist draws. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

The second assembly was held in Santiago Mexquititlán, Querétaro, where a similar dispute over a water well played out in 2021. And like the venues of the first two, San Gregorio Atlapulco was chosen for a reason. 

“Since 1912, Atlapulco and the neighboring town of San Luis Tlaxialtemaclo have supplied Mexico City with water without receiving any kind of compensation,” said Juan Galicia, a local activist who spoke at the assembly’s opening session on Aug. 12. “Quite the opposite: we’ve had grave consequences.”

The rapid and chaotic urban development of the 20th century completed transformed the landscape of Xochimilco, the borough in which these communities are located. The resource mapping nonprofit GeoComunes documented this transformation using government and university data in 2018. 

As Mexico City grew, so did its demand for water. The dictator Porfirio Díaz spearheaded a massive land expropriation and drainage campaign that by 1940 had reduced Lake Xochimilco and the adjacent Lake Chalco, as well as three others in the Valley of Mexico, to a series of canals.

An aqueduct completed in 1914 began a grossly one-side trade-off: the expanding city center received clean, clear water, and in turn neighborhoods like Atlapulco were inundated with treated water from industrial zones in the borough of Iztapalapa. 

A resident of the Mexico City neighborhood of Caltongo pushes a canoe through one of the Xochimilco canals that is not on the tourist circuit on Sept. 14, 2021. Chaotic development and a century of exploitative water policy have polluted the canals. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

The development of the city’s core, however, did not reach Xochimilco. As its population swelled in the latter half of the century, the treated industrial water in its canals was supplemented by sewage from the disordered urbanization. 

“Our ancestors used to drink water from the canals,” said Galicia. “Today, unfortunately, they are totally abandoned.”

Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Xochimilco canals have been a popular tourist destination for nearly a century, but their international fame took off in the 1960s. The following decade saw the opening of new docks for the colorful canoes called “trajineras,” and also more ecological damage. 

Over 680 acres of communal land were flooded with sewage in 1972, ostensibly by accident. But Carlos González, a coordinator with the National Indigenous Congress, and others at the assembly have never bought the official story. 

“They did this to raise the water level in the canals and allow for the influx of trajineras so that this tourism that they’ve always imposed on us could function,” he told the assembly. 

He followed with an anecdote of a then city representative who came to ask the locals to stop causing a fuss and, after claiming the water was clean, refused to drink from a glass of it that they offered him.

“He may have been a scumbag, but not an idiot, right?” González said to a giggling audience.  

Carlos González, a coordinator with Mexico's National Indigenous Congress speaks during the opening session of the third National Assembly for Water and Life on Aug. 12, 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Mexico is the world’s most dangerous country for environmental activists, according to the environmental watchdog group Global Witness. Its most recent data, taken from 2021, found that 54 land defenders were killed that year, 21 more than the second country on the list, Colombia. 

This threat lurked like an uninvited guest at the National Water Assembly. Lime green ribbons around a neck told members of the media that the wearer was not to be photographed. Cameras and recording devices were prohibited during panel discussions. Some attendees wore face masks to hide their identities and made anonymous reports of violence and calls to action. 

A panel on militarization and increasing levels of insecurity heard stories of violence, displacement and suppression of grassroots movements by state security forces, organized crime groups and paramilitaries. Courthouse News has refrained from publishing names of those who spoke in the panel discussions in order to protect their identities. 

Two young men from Triqui communities in Oaxaca said they had been displaced after paramilitaries took control of the region and its resources, most notably, the water. 

A papier mâché axolotl, a species of tiger salamander endemic to the Xochimilco canals, sits before an altar set up at the third biannual National Assembly for Water and Life on Aug. 13, 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

An activist from Mexico State complained of wells drilled on the military base that is home to Mexico City’s new airport, claiming they drain aquifers in the area and accusing the military of “water dispossession.” 

Another viewed militarization and privatization as a package deal, having observed the arrival of a National Guard station in his riverside neighborhood to coincide with new facilities for retail companies and a bottled water plant.

While the discussion was not free of minor differences in opinion and ideas for action, the consensus held that the Mexican state as well as national and international business interests are benefitting from organized crime and paramilitary violence in the country. 

Such supposedly unofficial conflict allows governments and companies to deny responsibility for conflicts, panel members said. But these large, powerful entities are often pulling strings behind the scenes. 

Ignacio Velázquez, a resident of nearby Santa Cruz Acalpixca, told Courthouse News outside of the panel discussion that he knows neighbors who have been influenced by the city government to cause this kind of conflict in exchange for services like electricity and water. 

“They wash their hands of it, saying it’s a problem between citizens, so they can’t get involved,” said Velázquez, 59. “But behind it all are the police, the army, the National Guard. And if the clash groups they influenced can’t get it done, there’s always the criminal groups who sell drugs.”

The Xochimilco borough government did not respond to a request for comment. 

A Zapatista take on the traditional Mexican doll known as "muñeca María" is displayed for sale at a booth set up at the third National Assembly for Water and Life on Aug. 13, 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

In the face of what by all appearances is a government determined to either carry out or tacitly allow the extermination and dispossession of Indigenous peoples and their resources, the activists at the assembly expressed a fierce determination of their own.

They announced a protest outside the Conagua offices in Mexico City in September, and the fourth National Assembly will be held in the state of Tlaxcala in February or March of next year. 

They also announced a National Campaign against War and for Life, which will include forums, workshops and a massive media campaign to get their message out. 

“We will keep exercising and strengthening our right to self-determination,” said activist Xochiquetzal Mendoza at Tuesday’s press conference. “Resistance and rebellion are the tools to recover our history, our territory, our Mother Earth and life.”

Additional Reads

