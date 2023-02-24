Washington high court approves thrift store’s charity-oriented marketing

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of Savers Value Village, a thrift store chain that has been in an eight-year legal battle with the state attorney general over its marketing. The chain is a for-profit firm that pays charities for donations but does not cut them in on all retail sales; the state argued its marketing misled companies into believing it was a nonprofit or charity itself. The suit infringes on the chain’s First Amendment right to solicit donations on behalf of nonprofits.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.