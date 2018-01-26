Warrant Dropped for Professor Who Spoke Hawaiian in Court

WAILUKU, HAWAII (AP) – A judge dropped an arrest warrant Thursday for a University of Hawaii professor who refused to respond in court to English and spoke Hawaiian instead.

Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo was in court Wednesday facing a trial for charges connected to his participation in a 2017 protest against the construction of a solar telescope on top of Haleakala, a volcano on Maui, Hawaii News Now reported .

When Judge Blaine Kobayashi asked Kaeo to confirm his identity, he repeatedly responded in Hawaiian instead of English.

Kobayashi said he couldn’t understand Kaeo and issued a warrant for Kaeo’s arrest, saying “the court is unable to get a definitive determination for the record that the defendant seated in court is Mr. Samuel Kaeo.”

Like this: Like Loading...