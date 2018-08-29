W.Va. Supreme Court Denies Blankenship Bid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a bid by former coal CEO Don Blankenship to get his name on the ballot in November’s U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

The court made its ruling Wednesday afternoon after hearing Blankenship’s appeal of a decision denying his third-party candidacy application.

Blankenship has said he plans to go to a federal appeals court if his bid was denied.

Secretary of State Mac Warner blocked Blankenship’s bid to run as the Constitution Party’s nominee, based on the state’s “sore loser” law. It prohibits major-party primary candidates who lose from switching to a minor party. Blankenship finished third in the Republican primary in May.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison for safety violations related to the explosion.

