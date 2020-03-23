Voter Participation
LOS ANGELES – The state Legislature failed to prove that the California Voter Participation Rights Act can be applied to charter cities, an appeals court in the state ruled. The legislation is intended to compel municipalities to move local election dates to coincide with statewide elections to increase voter turnout.
The California Constitution gives charter cities the authority to set their own elections, which should not be contravened without “more explicit guidance from the Legislature,” the court ruled.