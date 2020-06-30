Virginia Judge Refuses to Block Police From Using Tear Gas

An image of George Floyd is projected onto a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., on June 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A judge in Virginia’s capital denied a request for an injunction blocking the use of tear gas and enforcement of a controversial riot law against protesters in a case brought by ACLU.

“Plaintiffs have not established that harm is certain or of such imminence that there is a clear and present need for such equitable relief,” Richmond City Circuit Judge Beverly W. Snukals wrote in an order released Tuesday morning.

“Placing these restrictions on defendants in the form of a preliminary injunction unnecessarily burdens the police and puts them and the public at risk,” she added. “On the other hand, plaintiffs have the option in the future to protest without unlawful force, without blocking roadways and without disrupting or jeopardizing public peace and order.”

It is unclear how the ruling will impact the ongoing protests that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May and continued into Monday night.

Destructive protests that erupted during the first weekend of demonstrations opened the door to an aggressive police response, with over 230 arrests the first Sunday night for violation of a curfew mandated by Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

The following Monday, while protesters sat peacefully at the foot of a monument dedicated to Confederate General Robert E. Lee, they were tear gassed again.

This is a developing story…