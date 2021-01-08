Video Shows Oregon Lawmaker Letting Protesters Inside State Capitol

A Republican lawmaker opened a locked door to let violent far-right protesters into the closed Oregon capitol building during a contentious special session Dec. 21, video obtained by Courthouse News shows.

In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, protesters try to get into the Oregon State Capitol during a special session of the state legislature in Salem, Ore. (Abigail Dollins/Statesman-Journal via AP)

SALEM, Ore. (CN) — Far-right demonstrators swarmed into Oregon’s Capitol last month, as legislators gathered for a contentious special session. New video shows a Republican lawmaker opened a locked door to let them in.

The incident, first reported by the Oregonian/Oregonlive, was confirmed by House Speaker Tina Kotek in a Thursday morning press conference.

Kotek told the press that Representative Mike Nearman, R-Independence, “did open a door to allow demonstrators into the building.”

“This was a serious, serious breach of public trust,” Kotek said.

Protesters at the Capitol Dec. 21 included Joey Gibson, leader of the local far-right group Patriot Prayer, and Chandler Pappas, a Patriot Prayer supporter who has spoken at Proud Boy rallies and was with Aaron “Jay” Danielson when Danielson was shot and killed during an Aug. 29 protest in Portland.

Both Gibson and Pappas can be seen in the video footage entering the Capitol after Nearman opened the door Dec. 21.

Far-right protesters sprayed police with bear mace or another chemical irritant outside the Capitol building that day, and clashed with leftist counter-protesters. They broke the window of another door in their attempt to enter the Capitol.

Police arrested four people that day, including two far-right protesters who were arrested on charges related to entering the Capitol building. Pappas is facing six counts of assaulting police officers, riot, first-degree burglary and criminal trespass while possessing a gun.

The video, provided under a records request, is from a surveillance camera just inside a side door. It shows far-right protesters waiting outside a glass door. Rep. Nearman strides through an internal door into the frame and opens a second, external door before walking through the crowd of protesters.

One protester rushes in to grab the internal door before it closes. He and a second man gesture to others outside, encouraging them to enter the building. Several do before state police inside the building run into the frame to shove protesters back out the door.

After a scuffle, police leave the external door open and the video shows protesters casually walking in and out of the small vestibule between the internal and external door.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, noted that the Jan. 6 violent insurrection at the nation’s Capitol in Washington D.C. was preceded by similar violence at Oregon’s Capitol and at other statehouses around the country.

“What has particularly shocked me is the fact that members of this Legislature have blatantly encouraged and abetted violence,” Wagner said in a statement. “We should demand that our State Capitol, where we convene empowered by the Oregon Constitution to do the people’s work, is free from violence and intimidation.”