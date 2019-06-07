USC, United Reach Deal to Rename LA Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (CN) – The outdoor sports stadium will now be called the “United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum” a compromise title that satisfies both veterans groups and United Airlines, which won naming rights last year.

A planned name change to “United Airlines Memorial Coliseum” irked veterans’ groups and some members of the public commission overseeing the site.

United Airlines initially ponied up nearly $70 million for the right to name the aging sports center. But when the commission hesitated on the initial name and suggested a compromise, United threatened to walk away from the deal.

On Friday, a new 10-year deal was announced with the Coliseum getting its new name starting in August and United Airlines agreeing to contribute to a $315 million restoration plan

The stadium located near Exposition Park in Los Angeles was completed in 1923. When Los Angeles hosts the Olympics in 2028, the Coliseum will have hosted the summer games three times – including in 1932 and 1984.

In a statement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who is also the president of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission said, “I am pleased that USC and United have come together in a way that will honor the memories of veterans who served in World War I and our broader community of veterans.”

The Coliseum, as it is known locally, is home to the USC Trojans football team. The site is also a National Historic Landmark.

