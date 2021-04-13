US Regulators Push to Pause Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Blood Clots

There have been six instances of blood clots among the more than 6 million who’ve gotten the single-shot vaccine, but that’s enough for two federal agencies to grind administration of it to a halt.

Vials of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver on March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause Tuesday in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines following a handful of cases in which women who received the vaccine experienced severe blood clots.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s center for biologics evaluation and research, and Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said the pause was out of “an abundance of caution,” in a joint statement Tuesday. Roughly 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been distributed in the U.S. since the jab received unanimous approval from an FDA panel at the end of February — and just six cases of individuals experiencing “a rare and severe type of blood clot” after vaccination have been reported, according to the announcement.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” Marks and Schuchat said. “Covid-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following Covid-19 vaccination very seriously.”

The FDA and CDC advise those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experienced severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath three weeks after vaccination to contact their health providers.

All six cases that the FDA and CDC are investigating happened among women between the ages of 18 and 48, who began to experience symptoms 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The blood clots in question were seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets. This kind of blood clot, Marks and Schuchat said Tuesday, requires special treatment and cannot be treated with heparin, the typical go-to anticoagulant drug.

“In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given,” Marks and Schuchat said, explaining that investigating the cases will allow the FDA and CDC to offer proper guidance to the health care community in case of adverse effects.

Johnson & Johnson, which developed the vaccine through its Janssen division, said the science is on its side. “We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines,” the company said in a statement. “At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.”

As compared to the other two vaccines against the novel coronavirus approved in America, Johnson & Johnson’s candidate was touted for requiring just one dose and its ability to be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines both need to be kept on dry ice, creating logistical issues when it comes to shipping and storage.

The CDC has scheduled a Wednesday meeting for its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will then review this panel’s analysis.

The CDC and FDA will disclose additional information on the pause at a media briefing Tuesday morning. Though the agencies termed their announcement as a recommendation for practitioners, no federally run vaccination site is expected to administer the vaccine pending the new study. State health officials are urged to heed this guidance.

This story is developing…