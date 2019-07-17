US Judge Sentences ‘El Chapo’ to Life Plus 30 Years

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – Unless he makes another miraculous escape, the notoriously slippery Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan sentenced Guzman to life in prison, plus 30 years, on Wednesday morning, capping off proceedings that have stretched for two and a half years since Guzman’s extradition from Mexico.

Apart from participating in his nearly three-month trial last winter, Guzman has spent the bulk of this period in solitary confinement. In a statement to the court before Judge Cogan sentenced him, Guzman condemned his treatment.

“With all due respect, it’s been torture,” Guzman said, speaking through a translator. “It’s the most inhuman situation I’ve lived in in my life. It’s been [a] lack of respect for human dignity.”

Guzman’s fate today was all but assured following his Feb. 12 conviction on federal charges including drug trafficking, money laundering, use of firearms and murder conspiracy. The most substantial conviction was on a continuing criminal enterprise charge, essentially created to prosecute high-level drug traffickers.

“The overwhelming evidence at trial showed that the defendant was a ruthless and bloodthirsty leader of the Sinaloa Cartel,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue wrote in a July 10 sentencing memorandum.

“Even if the court had discretion to impose a sentence of less than life imprisonment, a life sentence would still be warranted,” Donoghue continued, adding that “the fact that the defendant committed some of the most serious crimes under federal law make a life sentence warranted.”

The defense did not file its own sentencing memorandum on Guzman’s behalf. In March Guzman’s lawyers asked for a new trial on grounds of alleged juror misconduct after an anonymous panelist reportedly told Vice News the jury flouted Cogan’s directives to avoid media coverage of the case. Earlier this month, Cogan denied that request, saying the evidence and guilty verdict were so overwhelming a new trial wouldn’t make a difference.

During Guzman’s trial, prosecutors called more than 50 witnesses, including over a dozen cooperators, who spoke about drugs and weapons they had trafficked, as well as money laundered, with and for El Chapo. They said he was their boss. They told of their days gifting expensive guns to one another, flying around in private planes and helicopters, and sometimes sampling the drugs they moved.

Notable witnesses included a former cartel IT guy, a former mistress and literal partner-in-crime of Guzman, a fellow drug lord who’d had disturbing facial surgery in an attempt to evade capture, and the son of Guzman’s alleged partner, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. Mexican actor Alejandro Edda, who plays Guzman in the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico,” even showed up in the courtroom to watch for a few days.

On July 5, prosecutors demanded Guzman forfeit over $12.6 billion to the U.S. government, an ask one of his lawyers called “insane.” He does not have that much money, lawyer Mariel Colon said last week.

Prosecutors based the number on the street value and amount of drugs they say the cartel trafficked. Donoghue noted Guzman’s conviction on the continuing criminal enterprise charge, meaning the jury decided he was a “principal leader” of the Sinaloa cartel.

“Accordingly, he is liable for all of the proceeds of the cartel’s drug activity,” wrote Donoghue, later adding: “The defendant’s organization obtained for distribution, conservatively, over $12,666,191,704.00 worth of illegal drugs.”

It’s likely Guzman will spend the rest of his days at ADX Florence, a super-maximum-security prison in the Colorado desert.

He spent a few days recently just three doors down from former financier and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in jail in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

It’s not yet clear whether Guzman’s grim fate — “the downfall of this really shiny object,” as InSight Crime co-director Steven Dudley called it earlier this year — will deter future drug kingpins or traffickers.

As Guzman himself said in a 2015 video interview for actor Sean Penn:

“Drug trafficking doesn’t depend on just one person … it depends on a lot of people,” Guzman says in the video.

A few minutes later, he’s asked whether he thinks he is responsible for high rates of drug addiction and the proliferation of drugs in the world.

“No, that’s false,” Guzman tells the camera. “Because the day I don’t exist, it’s not going to decrease in any way at all.”

This story is developing…