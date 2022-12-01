Thursday, December 1, 2022 | Back issues
US citizen handed to ICE

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit sided with a Mexican-born Minnesotan who was held in a county jail for four hours before being placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody after an officer found she had been driving without a license. The jail’s policy of giving all foreign-born detainees to ICE, regardless of their U.S. citizenship status, violates the equal protection clause and constitutes false imprisonment.

/ December 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

