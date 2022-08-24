Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Back issues
Unlawful college ‘room scan’

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.

/ August 23, 2022

Read the ruling here.

