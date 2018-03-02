UK Seeks to Remain Member of Some EU Agencies

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain is willing to keep similar regulatory standards to the EU after Brexit so goods can keep flowing without tariffs and other obstacles.

In a speech Friday outlining her vision for future economic ties, May said: “U.K. and EU regulatory standards will remain substantially similar in the future.”

She also said Britain will seek to remain part of some EU agencies, such as those governing medicines and aviation safety. She says the U.K. is willing to pay — and to play by the agencies’ rules — to remain a member.

May is laying out her vision for a close economic relationship with the bloc that also leaves the U.K. free to strike new trade deals around the world.

