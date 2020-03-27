Business Personal Injury 

Uber Assault

, ,

LOS ANGELES — A woman sued Uber in L.A. Superior Court, claiming a driver sexually battered and beat her, stole her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help, double-billed her, tipping himself $10 and stole $60 from her purse.

