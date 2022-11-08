Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Tyson has to pay

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico upheld the millions of dollars that a jury awarded a cattle producer who challenged Tyson Foods for refusing to pay an agreed price for cattle. The farm demonstrated that Tyson had exploited it by requiring it to raise the cattle “at a price and quantity that essentially only Tyson could purchase” before refusing to pay.

/ November 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...