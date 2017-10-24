Two Tales of Luxe Bag at Start of Prison Chief’s Bribery Trial

MANHATTAN (CN) — The corruption trial of the man who once headed the union of New York prison guards kicked off Monday with two tales of a Salvatore Ferragamo satchel: empty in one version, and stuffed with a $60,000 cash bribe in the other.

“This man is Norman Seabrook, a powerful union leader, who was willing to betray his workers who trusted him and endangered their retirements funds for a bag of cash,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Martin Bell said.

The target of Bell’s accusatory finger, Seabrook, sat at the defense table in a black suit. A dotted purple handkerchief, a red-and-yellow tie, and a light salmon shirt hinted at the leader’s innate flamboyance, toned down for his first day before a federal jury.

Seabrook had not been a typical leader of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association — prosecutor Bell noted that his “outspoken and brash” manner made Seabrook an outsized force among corrections officers.

“Within the union, that same style made him feared, and gave him immense power,” Bell said.

For defense attorney Paul Shechtman, that same style made Seabrook “one of the most effective labor leaders in the history of this city.”

That legacy has been in jeopardy since Seabrook’s arrest last year. Prosecutors accuse the 57-year-old Bronx man of steering $20 million in the retirement funds of tens of thousands of guards to the New York-based hedge fund Platinum Partners.

Murray Huberfeld, who founded that firm, faces his own set of charges.

“This case is about how greed, pure greed, brought these men together,” Bell said of the defendants.

For Bell, the story of corruption was one out of Hollywood, down to the props used at a nighttime scene at a Midtown Manhattan restaurant.

“In this case, it actually happened,” the prosecutor said. “The bags, the bills, the handoff, they were all real.”

Seabrook and Huberfeld call the accusation a lie by Jona Rechnitz, a former power broker at Platinum Partners who has been cooperating with the government.

Rechnitz is expected to take the stand next week, and both defense attorneys took turns attacking his credibility this morning.

“At bottom, this is a one-witness case, and the witness is Jona Rechnitz,” Seabrook’s attorney Paul Shechtman said.

It is Rechnitz who claims to have turned over the satchel filled with cash to Seabrook on Dec. 11, 2014, securing a new institutional client to steadily invest millions with his boss Huberfeld.

Prosecutors note that Rechnitz’s tale is corroborated by surveillance video, license plate readers of Seabrook’s car driving over the Triborough Bridge to Manhattan and phone call records between the two men.

Shechtman insists, however, that the evidence does not show what the bag contained.

This story is developing…

Like this: Like Loading...