Tweet Speech

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A California judge Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by banning his social media account.

California Superior Court Judge Harold Khan ruled in Jared Taylor’s favor during a hearing on Twitter’s request to toss out the suit.

Taylor, who runs an online magazine, claims Twitter permanently suspended accounts belonging to him and hundreds of other far-right users based solely on their political views and affiliations.

Ruling from the bench, Judge Khan said Taylor’s lawsuit “goes to the heart of free speech principles that long precede our constitution.”

