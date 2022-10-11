Tulane class action

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | Back issues
NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit reversed the dismissal of a class action against Tulane University for failing to refund tuition and fees after it swapped from in-person to online, off-campus classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. The suit is not barred because it challenges not the quality of education received, but the product received itself.

