LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California ruled in favor of Lizzo on three songwriters’ claims alleging joint ownership of her song “Truth Hurts.” The songwriters argued that she had borrowed elements from another song they had all worked on together, but “Truth Hurts” was not the “end product” of the other song and the songwriters did not have “exclusive or near-exclusive” control over the other work anyway.

Like this: Like Loading...