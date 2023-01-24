Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | Back issues
Trump withdraws Second Circuit suit following fine in Florida

MANHATTAN — Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn his Second Circuit appeal of a New York judge’s dismissal of his suit attempting to stop the state’s attorney general from investigating him for fraud. The withdrawal comes just days after a Florida federal court fined Trump and his lawyer for almost $1 million over a “frivolous” lawsuit he’d filed against Hillary Clinton.

