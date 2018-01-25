Aid for Palestine Tied to Peace Talks, Trump Warns

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the Palestinians must return to peace talks with Israel to receive U.S. aid money.

Trump’s decision last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital roiled Arab nations and led Palestinians to refuse to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the Mideast this week. Palestinians also declared a new U.S.-led peace push dead, saying Washington can no longer be an honest broker.

Trump says U.S. aid to the Palestinians is “on the table” but they won’t get it “unless they sit down and negotiate peace.”

Trump commented as he opened a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an economic summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

