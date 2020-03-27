Trump Uses Wartime Law to Force Ventilator Production

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Friday used the decades-old Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin mass production of ventilators needed at hospitals across the U.S. to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a statement released by the White House on Friday afternoon, Trump said he signed a memo directing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to use “any and all authority available” under the 1950 law to require the auto giant to “accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts” for ventilators.

First passed by Congress during the Korean War to mobilize the nation’s infrastructure and manufacturing abilities during a time of crisis – and used only a handful of times since – the Defense Production Act allows the president to delegate federal department heads like Azar to prioritize contracts, direct companies to reserve services, supplies or materials in anticipation of a coming order, or take other specific actions to maximize output.

The president’s decision appeared to confirm reporting from the New York Times earlier this week that talks between the Trump administration and GM went sour after the White House objected to the proposed initial cost for ventilators.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said in Friday’s statement. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

Trump officially invoked the legislation on March 18 through executive order. That order was meant to prioritize and allocate “health and medical resources” to respond to the worsening outbreak and increasing pressure on hospitals, but Trump backpedaled four days later when he appeared at a White House coronavirus task force briefing.

To invoke the law is one thing, but to actually use it is another. As recently as last week, Trump called activation unnecessary. Manufacturing megahouses like 3M, Honeywell, General Electric and others were volunteering their efforts and facilities to make the ventilators, the president said.

He also suggested using the Defense Production Act was “socialist” in theory and if implemented, would mean the U.S. government would run risk of “nationalizing our businesses.” But the black letter law of the law suggests nothing of the sort.

Nationalization occurs when a government completely takes over a company or industry with zero compensation. Under the 1950 law, companies are given incentives to produce, can take on loans and can even be shielded from antitrust regulations that may otherwise slow their ability to produce the supply for the demand.

Developing story…