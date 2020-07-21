Trump Unveils New Census Rules to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants

Census taker Stephan Patterson poses for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Sure to trigger a swift legal challenge from the Democratic jurisdictions such a move targets, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday to exclude undocumented immigrants from the decennial census count.

“The Constitution requires that everyone in the U.S. be counted in the census,” Dale Ho, director of the Voting Rights Project at the ACLU, said in a statement. “President Trump can’t pick and choose.”

Similar to the administration’s attempt to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, Tuesday’s order pertains to the apportionment base used to determine how seats are allocated between states in the House of Representatives.

“Excluding these illegal aliens from the apportionment base is more consonant with the principles of representative democracy underpinning our system of government,” the memorandum states. “Affording congressional representation, and therefore formal political influence, to states on account of the presence within their borders of aliens who have not followed the steps to secure a lawful immigration status under our laws undermines those principles.”

As for how the citizenship information will be determined, the White House released a memo this afternoon referencing a July 2019 order that required other federal agencies to share the data with the Commerce Department, which conducts the census.

Trump signed the memo in the Oval Office shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The administration’s previous attempt to add a citizenship question to the census culminated in a Supreme Court defeat last year.

This story is developing…