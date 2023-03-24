Friday, March 24, 2023
Trump trial jurors

NEW YORK — A federal judge ruled jurors in the upcoming civil trial of former President Donald Trump over the alleged rape of columnist E. Jean Carroll shall remain anonymous due to the strong risk that jurors will fear harassment, invasion of privacy, and retaliation.

/ March 24, 2023

Click here to read the ruling.    

