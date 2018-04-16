Trump Team Demands First Crack at Seized Michael Cohen Files

MANHATTAN (CN) – Previewing a crucial hearing for the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump’s legal team proposed a method for assessing attorney-client privilege that could delay his lawyer’s criminal investigation.

“The lodestar is fairness – not speed,” Joanna Hendon, new counsel for Trump, argued in an 8-page letter.

Filed on Sunday evening, Trump’s legal brief asks U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to take an action that prosecutors say will hobble their criminal investigation of longtime Trump confidant Michael Cohen.

After federal agents raided the attorney’s home, hotel room and office last Monday, the government did not confirm until Friday, at a hearing that was only partially public, that Cohen has been the subject of a months-long criminal investigation.

The revelations are said to have enraged the White House, with Trump’s insiders telling The New York Times that the president fears scrutiny of his business ties even more than the probe of Russia interference in the election.

In one of the nonpublic portions of Friday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McKay told Wood that the government would like to move as quickly as possible on their “fast-moving investigation,” an unsealed transcript of Friday’s hearing shows. Trump’s legal team asked Sunday, however, that Wood keep prosecutors from reviewing the seized materials before they do.

“In the highly politicized, even fevered, atmosphere that envelops this matter, it is simply unreasonable to expect that a team of prosecutors, even if not directly involved in the investigation of Mr. Cohen, could perform a privilege review in the manner necessary to safeguard the important interests of the president, as the holder of the privilege,” Trump’s attorney said in the letter.

The Sunday night filing sets the stage for an extraordinary hearing on Monday afternoon, where federal prosecutors will clash with two of the Trump’s attorneys in front of an audience that will include a porn actress who says she and Trump had a one-night stand over a decade ago.

Stormy Daniels contends that Trump’s associates bullied her into signing a $130,000 settlement so that she would not speak about their fling before the 2016 election. Michael Avenetti, an attorney for Daniels, confirmed to CNN that she is attending Monday’s hearing.

On Friday, Avenetti told Judge Kimba Wood that he believes that some of the files seized from Cohen’s office could invade his client’s privacy.

“We have every reason to believe that some of the documents that were seized relate to my client and, in fact, may impact this privacy issue that the court is speaking about,” he said at the time.

Cohen, who was absent on Friday, has been ordered to appear in court this afternoon.

Seeking a temporary restraining order on the seized files, Cohen’s legal team has asked Judge Wood for “first cut” at inspecting the documents to identify ones that may qualify for attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors call such a request “unprecedented” and say that the alternative – appointing a neutral special master to handle attorney-client privilege issues – could delay the investigation for more than a year.

In making this proposal, Cohen’s legal team largely relies on the case of the radical lawyer Lynne Stewart, who was prosecuted for smuggling messages by jailed 1993 World Trade Center bomb plotter Omar Abdel-Rahman.

A tenacious if controversial criminal defense attorney, Stewart represented Abdel in her lifelong commitment to defending poor and unpopular defendants, and the case against her contained a thicket of attorney-client privilege issues. A judge appointed a neutral special master to navigate those issue, starting a process that took 15 months to finish.

Assistant U.S. Attorney McKay contends that the Cohen’s case is far different from Stewart’s.

“Here, unlike in Stewart, Cohen appears to practice only civil law, such that no Sixth Amendment concerns are raised by the seizure of any of his client files,” McKay wrote in a memo on Friday. “In addition, for the reasons set forth above, there is reason to believe that Cohen has few actual representations, and that the amount of potentially privileged material as to those representation will be low.”

Ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by Trump, told CNN on Sunday that Cohen is “barely a lawyer,” and the government’s brief states that Cohen’s only publicly identified client is the president.

“And there is reason to doubt that even communications with his only publicly identified client regarding payments to Stephanie Clifford, who is also known as Stormy Daniels, would be protected by attorney-client privilege,” the brief states.

“Among other things, President Trump has publicly denied knowing that Cohen paid Clifford, and suggested to reporters that they had to ‘ask Michael’ about the payment,” it continues.

Trump’s legal team meanwhile insists that the president’s privilege interests require deference.

“This court has the opportunity at the outset of the matter to establish an efficient, fair procedure that avoids the grave risks posed by taint team review: initial review by the privilege-holder,” his letter states. “The government can articulate no conceivable prejudice from such a procedure other than an unsubstantiated claim of potential ‘delay,’ and that concern pales in comparison to the president’s vital interest in the full and fair protection of his attorney-client privilege.”

The government will reply to the letter this morning, before the hearing convenes at 2 p.m.

