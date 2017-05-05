Trump Signs Budget

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $1.07 trillion spending bill that will keep the government open through the end of September.

Trump signed the bill, which gives a $25 billion boost to defense spending and $1.5 billion for border security measures, one day after the Senate overwhelmingly passed it. The agreement does not fund Trump’s planned wall across the southern border, instead giving money for additional agents and technology to help patrol the border.

Congressional negotiators released the agreement last on Sunday night, just days after they passed a one-week temporary spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. A shutdown threatened into the week Congress passed the extension, until the White House dropped the request for wall money.

Signing the bill pushes the fight over government spending off until the end of September, when the White House reportedly plans to re-up its efforts to include border wall funding.

