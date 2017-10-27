Trump to Shrink Two National Monuments in Utah

(CN) – President Donald Trump told a Utah senator that he will shrink two national monuments in the state during a phone call Friday morning.

Trump told Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, that he will shrink Bears Ears National Monument, designated by President Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton-designated Grand Escalante National Monument.

“I was incredibly grateful the president called this morning to let us know that he is approving Secretary Zinke’s recommendation on Bears Ears,” Hatch said in a statement. “We believe in the importance of protecting these sacred antiquities, but Secretary Zinke and the Trump administration rolled up their sleeves to dig in, talk to locals, talk to local tribes, and find a better way to do it.”

Trump is following recommendations compiled by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who undertook a comprehensive review of more than 27 national monuments and marine sanctuaries.

In September, Zinke recommended reducing the border of four national monuments, including the two in Utah, Cascade Siskiyou in Oregon and Gold Butte in Nevada.

Environmental organizations were swift in their condemnation of Trump’s anticipated action.

“President Trump is making it clear that he stands with the most partisan and anti-lands faction of his party, not the majority of Americans,” said Wilderness Society President Jamie Williams in a statement.

Several public lands advocates, environmental organizations and Native American tribes have threatened lawsuits if and when Trump moves forward with the monument reductions.

This is a developing story.

