Trump Says US Navy Shot Down Iranian Drone

WASHINGTON (CN) – The United States downed an Iranian drone that was threatening a U.S. ship in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters,” Trump said at an event at the White House on Thursday afternoon. “The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities and interests and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce.”

Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday that the drone came within 3,000 feet of an amphibious assault ship called the USS Boxer and ignored multiple warnings to change its course. He said the drone was “immediately destroyed” by the Navy ship.

The incident is the latest in a string of escalations between the United States and Iran in recent weeks and months. Last month, Iran shot down a U.S. drone, prompting a planned retaliatory airstrike from the United States that Trump eventually called off. The two countries dispute whether the drone was in Iranian or international airspace.

Days later, the Trump administration put in place new economic sanctions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-level Iranian officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran admitted to seizing a Panamanian tanker ship and its crew. That revelation comes roughly a month after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which the United States and other countries have pinned on Iran.

Iran has also said it has started to enrich uranium at levels prohibited in a 2015 international agreement meant to limit Iran’s nuclear capacity. Trump withdrew the United States last year, criticizing it as ineffective.