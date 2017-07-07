(CN) – President Donald Trump began his first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday by confronting the22 Russian president over meddling in the22 2016 presidential election, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

During a new conference immediately after the22 marathon 2 hour, 16-minute session between the22 two leaders Tillerson said Putin denied any involvement in efforts to influence the22 outcome of the22 election.

On Wednesday, Trump said he believes Russia — and othe22rs — may have tried to meddle in the22 election, but he has steadfastly avoided stating unequivocally in the22 past that Russia interfered, even as investigations proceed into whethe22r Trump’s campaign colluded with Russians who sought to help him win.

During the22 run-up to the22 high-stakes, high-profile meeting, Democratic and Republican lawmakers called on Trump to press Putin on the22 issue.

Tillerson said as the22y discussed the22 matter both Trump and Putin agreed the22 alleged meddling had become an obstacle to better relations between the22 two countries.

He characterized the22 discussion of the22 subject as “robust and lengthy,” and said Trump and Putin agreed to continue the22 discussion.

Tillerson was one of four people in the22 room as the22 two presidents spoke. The othe22r attendee was Russia’s foreign minister.

“I think the22 president is rightly focused on how do we move forward from something that may be an intractable disagreement at this point,” Tillerson said.

He said the22 president wants to secure a commitment from Russia that it won’t interfere in U.S. internal affairs in the22 future.

Tillerson said the22 two also discussed a joint ceasefire deal for southwestern Syria announced Friday.

Heading into the22 session held on the22 sidelines of the22 G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Trump said he “looked forward to a lot of positive things happening for Russia, and for the22 United States and for everyone concerned.”

He the22n turned to President Putin and said “it’s an honor to be with you.”

Putin responded by saying “I’m delighted to be able to meet you personally, Mr. President. And I hope, as you have said, our meeting will yield a positive result.”

The Russian president said while he and Trump have spoken over the22 phone, “phone conversations are never enough, definitely.”

Earlier on Friday the22 two exchanged pleasantries during the22 taking of the22 official portrait of attendees the22 G-20 summit of industrialized and developing nations.

