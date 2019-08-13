Trump Replacement to Clean Power Plan Drives Suit

WASHINGTON (CN) – A group of 22 states and seven local governments filed suit Tuesday over the Trump administration’s plan to roll back Obama-era emissions standards on coal power plants.

Unveiled last August, the Affordable Clean Energy plan became final in June, replacing the more stringent Clean Power Plan put in place by former President Barack Obama.

Rather than shifting to new energy sources, the Trump plan focuses primarily on making existing power plants more efficient. The plan sets guidelines for states to follow when developing their emission-reduction plans, the goals for which states are to set on their own.

The Clean Power Plan relied on states proposing plans to meet emissions-reduction targets, aiming for a 30% cut of greenhouse gas emissions from power plants by 2030. The Supreme Court blocked the plan in 2016.

Led by the state of New York, the challengers say Trump’s plan fails to meet two core requirements of the Clean Air Act: to reduce the level of greenhouse gasses that power plants put out and use the best methods to reduce emissions.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called Trump’s replacement a “do-nothing rule.”

“The science is indisputable; our climate is changing,” James said in a statement announcing the challenge, which was filed with the D.C. Circuit.

“Without significant course correction, we are careening towards a climate disaster,” she continued. “Rather than staying the course with policies aimed at fixing the problem and protecting people’s health, safety and the environment, the Trump administration repealed the Clean Power Plan and replaced it with this ‘Dirty Power’ rule.”

In addition to New York, the states and cities challenging the rule include California, Maryland, Los Angeles and Miami.

An EPA spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation on Tuesday, but defended the Affordable Clean Energy rule.

“In regards to ACE, EPA worked diligently to ensure we produced a solid rule, that we believe will be upheld in the courts, unlike the previous administration’s Clean Power Plan,” the spokesperson said in a statement.