Trump Picks New Alabama Judge for Seat on 11th Circuit

WASHINGTON (CN) – As President Donald Trump plans to highlight the breakneck pace at which he and the Republican-controlled Senate have filled vacancies on federal courts, Trump announced seven new judicial nominees on Wednesday, including one to fill a seat on the 11th Circuit.

Trump is scheduled to speak later this afternoon at a White House event highlighting the more than 150 judges he has appointed to the federal courts during his time in office. The Senate is also set to confirm Judge Danielle Hunsaker to a seat on the Ninth Circuit later in the day, a march to confirm nominees that will continue with the new choices Trump announced on Wednesday.

Among the nominees is Judge Andrew Brasher, whom Trump tapped for a seat on the 11th Circuit. A former Alabama solicitor general, Brasher will make his second pass through the Senate in less than a year, as senators confirmed him to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in May with a 52-47 vote.

Brasher served as Alabama solicitor general starting in 2014, having worked as the state’s deputy solicitor general for the three years prior. Before entering government, Brasher worked at the firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and clerked for Judge William Pryor Jr. on the 11th Circuit.

The second fight over Brasher will likely center on arguments he advanced in court fights while in the state solicitor general’s office, as Democrats objected to his nomination on those grounds his first time through the confirmation process.

Like other judicial nominees who have served as top lawyers in red states, Brasher has signed onto briefs in controversial cases touching on issues from gay rights to gerrymandering and voting rights.

In the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case, in which the Supreme Court found a constitutional right to marriage, Brasher filed a brief on behalf of Alabama in support of Ohio’s ban on gay marriage. He also filed a brief for the state urging the high court to strike down key portions of the Voting Rights Act in the Shelby County v. Holder case and has defended Alabama’s legislative map against racial gerrymandering claims.

At his nomination hearing last year, Brasher said he signed onto the briefs and made the arguments he did as part of his duty to advance the interests of his client, which at the time was the state of Alabama.

“I think it’s my role, ethically, as an advocate for my client to vigorously defend my client’s interests,” Brasher told the Senate Judiciary Committee last year.

Developing story…