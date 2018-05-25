Trump on North Korea: ‘Everybody Plays Games’

(CN) – President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is talking to North Korea in the wake of his cancelling a planned June summit with leader Kim Jong Un, suggesting the meeting could still come off.

“Everybody plays games,” he told reporters at the White House as he left to attend the graduation ceremony at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

He added, “We’ll see what happens, it could even be the 12th,” referring to the June 12 date originally set.

Trump withdrew from the summit Thursday, but has left open the possibility that the two leaders could still meet.

The North Korean government responded on Friday by saying it is still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks “at any time, at any format.”

That prompted an immediate tweet from the president: “Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!”

