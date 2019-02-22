Trump Nominates Ambassador to Canada for UN Job

In this Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, United States Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft speaks after presenting her credentials during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Friday announced he will nominate Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft to serve as U.S ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter Friday evening. Craft has served as ambassador to Canada since June 2017, having been confirmed to the position unanimously. She also served as a delegate to the U.N. under President George W. Bush.

“I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be Untied States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump tweeted. “Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family.”

She and her husband, billionaire coal executive Joe Craft, were major donors to Trump’s campaign and have a history of donating to Republicans politicians. Craft also drew headlines in 2017 when she said she believes “both sides” of climate science in an interview with CBC News.

Craft will replace Nikki Haley, who left the position at the end of last year after announcing her resignation in October.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised the nomination of Craft, who is also from Kentucky.

“The president made an exceptional choice for this critical post,” McConnell said in a statement. “Kelly Craft is a strong advocate for American interests and will be a powerful representative of our great nation at the U.N. She has a long record of service to her state and the nation and I’m confident she will continue to serve with distinction as America’s voice to the world at the United Nations.”

Like this: Like Loading...