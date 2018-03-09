Trump Lawyers Seeking Deal to Speed End of Russia Probe

(CN) – President Donald Trump’s attorneys are seeking to negotiate a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, offering a sit-down interview with the president in return for a speedy end to the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the prospect Friday but it appears Trump’s attorneys have yet to reach a full consensus on the potential offer.

In the exchange for an interview with the president, special counsel would need to meet a few conditions: a 60-day deadline on the Russia probe would start ticking down right after the interview and, according to the Journal, the breadth of Mueller’s questions could also be limited.

The president’s attorneys also anticipate an interview with special counsel would largely remain focused on the controversial firings of former FBI director James Comey and one-time national security advisor Michael Flynn.

A representative of the special counsel’s office declined to comment on the published reports.

Questions in an interview between Mueller and Trump are likely to focus on Comey’s firing last May since it was that decision which lead to the formation of special counsel and then Mueller’s appointment.

At the time of his firing, Comey was directly overseeing an investigation into possible Trump campaign and Kremlin ties.

At a January press conference, Trump said he “looked forward” to a sit down with Mueller but evaded questions about when he would interview. At the time, Trump agreed to interview under oath.

While a timeline for the interview is still believed to be in the works, Mueller’s probe has moved rapidly in the last several weeks.

Nineteen individuals and three companies have been formally indicted by special counsel so far, including Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman; and Richard Gates, a Trump campaign aide who plead guilty to two fraud related counts last month in exchange for reduced charges.

Manafort entered a not guilty plea to more than a dozen counts of alleged tax and bank fraud Thursday at the UnitedStates District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. None of the charges are related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election. His trial date at that venue begins July 10.

On Friday at the D.C. District Court former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort filed a two-page brief asking U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson grant an extension to review sealed transcripts of hearings held on Jan. 16 and Feb. 14.

