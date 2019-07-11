Trump Keeps Nation in Suspense Over Citizenship Question

(CN) – With the country waiting on his next move, President Donald Trump will make an announcement Thursday afternoon about the 2020 census but it is unclear whether he will abandon or continue his fight to add a controversial citizenship question.

In one of several Thursday morning tweets, Trump said he will hold a news conference related to the possibility of including a question about citizenship on the 2020 census— a move that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court just two weeks ago.

The high court found the evidence plainly undercuts the Trump administration’s rationale for adding a citizenship question – that it would better help enforce the Voting Rights Act. The justices ruled that the Commerce Department must reconsider the move, meaning there wouldn’t be enough time to add the question to the 2020 questionnaire.

Questions on citizenship can legally be added to a census, as one was included for the last time in 1950. But critics say it would cause many households to be fearful of responding to the census. That could lead to an underrepresentation of minority populations in the once-a-decade survey that is used to guide the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and the direction of billions in federal funding.

From the White House’s Rose Garden, Trump is expected to either back down from his efforts to add the question or announce an executive order reinstating it, a move that would almost certainly draw further legal challenges.

The census-related announcement comes after a so-called social media summit at the White House that did not include social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

Developing story…