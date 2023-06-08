Thursday, June 8, 2023
Trump claims he’s indicted in classified document probe

The former president released a statement Thursday night proclaiming his innocence.

/ June 8, 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says lawyers have been told he's been indicted in classified documents probe; Justice Dept. yet to confirm.

This story is developing.

