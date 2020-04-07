Trump Campaign Official to Replace Grisham as Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (CN) — After nine months on the job without ever holding a press conference, Stephanie Grisham was removed Tuesday as White House press secretary.

Kayleigh McEnany, who has been serving as the press secretary of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, will replace Grisham, according to CNN and other press reports quoting an anonymous senior official in the administration.

McEnany is also a former spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

Grisham became press secretary after a stint as first lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman. She will now serve as the first lady’s chief of staff — the latest shakeup to the administration communications team following the appointment of Mark Meadows as White House chief of staff.

McEnany, 31, a Harvard Law School graduate, comes into the role at a time when the coronavirus is wracking the United States and the world. The U.S. death toll now exceeds 11,000, and there are more than 350,000 confirmed cases.

It is unclear if McEnany will model her tenure after Grisham’s and fail to hold press regular press briefings or if she will take a more proactive role during a time of crisis. In recent weeks, nightly press conferences at the White House hosted by the coronavirus task force are regularly tense affairs as the president fields questions from reporters directly. A longtime administration stalwart like McEnany could prove useful to the president, but whether she will play a specific role in this aspect of White House communications is still unclear.

Appearing on networks like CNN in 2016 to heap accolades on the then-candidate Trump, McEnany now makes more regular appearances on Fox News and can often be found offering commentary or full-throated support for the president. Recently, on Feb. 25, even as the coronavirus was rapidly unfurling in the United States McEnany suggested in a Fox News appearance that President Trump’s leadership would guarantee Americans “would not see the coronavirus come here.”

The White House communications team will also reportedly see the return of Alyssa Farah, who had moved over to the Department of Defense as a senior spokeswoman after a stint working for Vice President Mike Pence.

