Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Drug Dealers

(CN) – President Donald Trump said Monday the nation “must get tough” with drug dealers, which includes utilizing the death penalty.

Trump unveiled his plan to combat the nation’s deadly opioid addiction in a speech Monday in Manchester, New Hampshire, a state ravaged by the drug.

Trump said “failure is not an option” and vowed that “addiction is not our future.”

He vowed to help create “a generation of drug-free children.” And he complained that, under the current law, a dealer could sell a drug that could kill hundreds but only receive a short prison sentence.

This is Trump’s first visit as president to New Hampshire. His victory there in the 2016 Republican primary helped propel him to the nomination, though he lost the state narrowly in the general election to Hillary Clinton.

