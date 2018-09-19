Trump Breaks Silence on Manafort, Deflects on Pardon

(CN) – During a scrum with reporters outside of the White House Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump broke his silence on former campaign advisor Paul Manafort who last week pleaded guilty to lobbying-related charges in a federal courtroom in Washington.

Before heading to North Carolina for a briefing on damage there by Hurricane Florence, Trump said on Tuesday he wasn’t concerned about the outcome of Manafort’s plea.

“If he’s honest, and he is, I think he’s going to tell – as long as tells the truth, its 100 percent,” Trump said.

“He was with Ronald Reagan. He was with Bob Dole. He was with McCain. He was with many, many people. That’s what he did. Paul Manafort was with me for a short period of time. He did a good job. I was, you know, very happy with the job he did,” the president said. “And I will tell you this: I believe that he will tell the truth. And if he tells the truth, no problem.”

When asked if he would consider a pardon for Manafort, Trump declined to offer any insight.

“I don’t want to talk about it now,” he said.

Manafort plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of justice for witness tampering.

The former lobbyist was found guilty on eight charges of bank and tax fraud at a federal court in Virginia in August.

As a part of Manafort’s guilty plea in Washington, he must testify in court proceedings and before grand juries whenever his testimony is deemed relevant or necessary by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Prosecutors said they will update U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on the level of Manafort’s cooperation by November 16.

Like this: Like Loading...