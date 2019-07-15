Trump and RNC Break Record With $108M Haul

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee combined to raise $108 million in the last three months, his primary campaign committee said Monday.

The second-quarter haul, a combination of fundraising from Trump’s primary campaign committee, two other authorized funds and the RNC, gives Trump and the party $123 million cash on hand as the 2020 election draws near. The groups will make the totals official Monday in filings to the Federal Election Commission.

Trump’s campaign and the joint fundraising committees drew in $56.7 million in the quarter that ended with June, while the RNC raked in $51.3 million, according to figures from the Trump campaign.

“Yet another record-shattering fundraising haul gives us a major advantage over the crowded field of Democrats as the RNC continues investing in our world-class field program and growing our incredible grassroots army,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday in a statement. “As enthusiasm for this president continues to grow, these resources ensure President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot are in a strong position to win heading into 2020.”

The total outpaces by more than $10 million the combined second-quarter fundraising efforts of the top five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, led that group with $24.8 million pulled in during the second quarter.

More than 957,000 individual donations flowed into the Trump campaign’s coffers during the second quarter, with an average donation of $41.48, the campaign claims.

Trump raised $30.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, while the RNC pulled in $45 million during the same time period, according to the campaign.

At the same point in fundraising for his re-election campaign, President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee pulled in $86 million during the second quarter of 2011, a record at the time.