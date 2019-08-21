Trump Administration Looks to Begin Indefinite Child Detentions

WASHINGTON (CN) – In a move widely expected to face legal challenge, the Trump administration announced a new rule Wednesday that will remove limits on how long the government can detain immigrant children so that families who arrive at the southern border can be held together.

The new rule ends the Flores settlement agreement, which has since 1997 imposed restrictions on how long and under what conditions the United States can hold children in immigration jails.

More recently, court precedent has blocked the government from holding children for longer than 20 days — a limit the new rule would do away with.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan emphasized Wednesday that the administration does not intend to hold families for lengthy periods of time, noting that the average length of stay was less than 50 days during the Obama administration, before a federal judge found the practice violated Flores.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee issued that ruling in 2015, and the Ninth Circuit affirmed the following year. The new rule is set to be published Friday and then take effect in 60 days.

Immigrant rights advocates immediately decried the administration’s rule change, calling it cruel and promising challenges in court.

“This is yet another cruel attack on children, who the Trump administration has targeted again and again with its anti-immigrant policies,” Madhuri Grewal, policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement. “The government should not be jailing kids and certainly shouldn’t be seeking to put more kids in jail for longer. Congress must not fund this.”

McAleenan said Wednesday the new rule merely allows the government to hold families together for the entirety of their immigration proceedings. He also predicted it will help combat an “unprecedented surge” of families arriving at and crossing the southern border.

Immigration officials blamed Flores for incentivizing people to arrive at the border with children, which in turn can lead to trafficking. Because Flores purportedly forces the government to release families in its custody before concluding their immigration proceedings, many do not return for later hearings.

McAleenan said the new rule will ensure children will be held with “dignity, respect and special concern” in special facilities that are “fundamentally different” than others used to house those in federal custody that have draw scrutiny for overcrowding and squalid conditions.

“To emphasize again, at the heart of this new rule are two core principles: that families should remain together during immigration proceedings and that conditions for care of children must be appropriate,” McAleenan told reporters Wednesday.

This story is developing…