NEW YORK CITY – The Second Circuit dismissed a suit against the Department of Interior relating to its approval of a name change for a tribe previously known as the “Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin” to “Oneida Nation.”

The Oneida Nation of New York challenged the name change, claiming its reputation would suffer, but the court determined that “there is no allegation that anyone now views the New York Oneidas as somehow inferior in light of” the department’s actions.